How UAE Families Are Preparing As Some Schools Announce Distance Learning On Fridays

Families across the UAE are adjusting their routines after authorities announced that public school students will move to distance learning on Fridays. The decision was confirmed on Thursday, February 12, with educational staff continuing to work on-site at schools.

The Ministry of Education said parents will also have the option of sending their children to attend in person on Fridays, provided they arrange transportation to and from school.

For many households, the announcement has prompted early planning to ensure a smooth transition. Um Muna, a mother with children in public schools, says preparation is already underway at home.

“We're trying from now to get ourselves ready for remote Fridays so it's easy for them,” she says.“The most important thing for me is time management. We'll set a clear Friday schedule when they wake up, when classes start, and when they have breaks.”

She adds that technical readiness is a priority.“We make sure the devices are ready the day before, that the internet is working properly, and that there are no technical issues.”

Still, she anticipates some challenges.“At home, the atmosphere is different from school. There are many distractions, especially if there are younger siblings or the television is on,” she explains. Balancing work responsibilities while supervising lessons may also be difficult for families where both parents are employed.

Despite this, she believes the arrangement could bring benefits.“There's no early morning rush or traffic, and there can be more time to rest after classes. If we manage the time properly, it won't feel like a burden. It could be a lighter, calmer day.”

Amna Al Shehhi, however, says online learning can be demanding, particularly for younger children.

“Online learning is very difficult for children. They need constant supervision because there isn't the same level of discipline,” she says. She adds that some parents may struggle to manage multiple children at once, especially when it comes to ensuring each child has access to a device.

On the other hand, Sara Hamad highlights the support provided to students.“The UAE government has not spared any effort in providing electronic devices and computers to facilitate distance learning. My daughter received a school laptop this year, and my son's older device was replaced with a new one,” she says.

She believes that as long as there is a quiet environment and parental follow-up, most students will adapt well.“The main challenges are usually technical. If the internet connection is stable and parents stay involved, things can run smoothly.”

While opinions differ on whether remote Fridays are ideal, most parents agree that organisation, clear communication, and technical readiness will be essential. As schools and families adjust to the new format, the focus remains on maintaining continuity in learning while balancing the practical realities at home.



