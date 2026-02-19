Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2026: Building On Excellence And Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026 returns to Doha for its second year as an ATP500 event, following its debut season's recognition as the ATP 500 'Tournament of the Year.'

This success reflects the strong partnership between ExxonMobil Qatar and the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF), a relationship built on a shared vision to excellence and developing local talent.

ExxonMobil Qatar, the tournament's title sponsor, welcomed fans back to its popular stand at the heart of the Public Village. A major attraction each year, the booth offers interactive experiences, from a full-size racing simulator to surprise meet-and-greets with top players making it a must-visit spot for fans of all ages.

These opportunities for autographs, photos, and personal interactions at the booth have created countless memories for attendees.

ExxonMobil Qatar extends the excitement to its own community. Employees enjoy the unique chance to take part in pre-match coin tosses, and young players gain inspiration from professionals during a special kids' clinic hosted by QTF.“Our goal is to create meaningful connections with the community and celebrate the spirit of our collaboration,” said Rashid Al-Hajri, Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager at ExxonMobil Qatar.

“These shared experiences are central to our partnership with QTF and the tournament's continued success.”

The ExxonMobil booth also includes a dedicated space for Dadu, Qatar's Children's Museum. It is designed to give kids a fun place to learn about mangroves during the tournament, offering hands on activities that bring Dadu's educational experience straight to families attending the event.

As an industry leader in almost every aspect of the energy and petrochemical business, ExxonMobil's focus goes beyond core business operations to positively impact communities where it operates. The company is dedicated to being a responsible corporate citizen, advancing industry solutions, and delivering energy to enhance livelihoods.

The company plays an active role in community development and education initiatives particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as a key driver of economic growth and opportunity, aligning its efforts with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

This commitment supports the creation of a skilled workforce that propels growth and opportunities for a sustainable future.