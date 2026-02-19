Rawabi Wholesale Division Distributes Silver Jubilee Bonanza Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Wholesale Division, a leading FMCG distribution network under Al Rawabi Group of Companies, successfully distributed the grand prizes of its much-anticipated“Silver Jubilee Bonanza” campaign on February 16, 2026, at Wholesale Plus – Al Nayef Square, Al Rayyan.

The campaign was conducted as part of the 25th Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rawabi Wholesale Division, marking a remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and customer trust since its establishment in 2000.

Designed to reward both B2B and B2C customers across Qatar, the campaign allowed shoppers who purchased QR250 or more to receive an E-raffle coupon and enter the grand draw.

During the prize distribution ceremony, the grand prize HAVAL H9 SUV was awarded to Shawaya Restaurant Maider, while 10 lucky winners received the all-new iPhone 17 Air (256 GB). The event was attended and the prizes were handed over by Muhammed Jaseel, Associate Director, and Naushad KTK, Assistant General Manager (Wholesale Division), along with department heads and store managers from across the group. The ceremony highlighted Rawabi's strong engagement with its valued customers and business partners.

Commenting on the Silver Jubilee milestone, Mohammed Abdulla, Managing Director, stated that for 25 years Rawabi Wholesale Division has proudly served the Qatar market with dedication, integrity, and a strong commitment to quality service. He emphasized that the division's success is built on the trust and long-standing relationships it shares with both B2B and B2C customers, and reaffirmed that Rawabi will continue to introduce impactful campaigns in the future to create added value and rewarding experiences for customers across Qatar. Over the past two and a half decades, Rawabi Wholesale Division has grown into one of Qatar's most trusted FMCG distribution networks, offering 10,000+ products sourced from over 50 countries and serving customers across the nation.

The division supplies a comprehensive range of high-quality food and non-food products to hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and retail customers, reinforcing its leadership position in the wholesale sector and its commitment to delivering global quality to the Qatar market.