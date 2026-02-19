Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (Evtol) And Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Research Report 2026: A $90 Billion Opportunity By 2050 With A Projected 160,000 Passenger Drones To Be In Operation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market is set for transformative growth. Fueled by innovations in battery technology, electric propulsion, and autonomous systems, this multi-billion-dollar industry is projected to reach US$90 billion by 2050. Key opportunities lie in vehicle manufacturing, airspace management, and regulatory frameworks, with commercial air taxi services expected by 2026-2028.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global eVTOL and Advanced Air Mobility Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The passenger UAM market is projected to grow from approximately US$1 billion around 2030 to US$90 billion annually by 2050, with 160,000 commercial passenger drones in operation worldwide.

Investor confidence has been remarkable - funding in eVTOL startups grew from US$40 million in 2016 to US$907 million in the first half of 2020 alone, and in 2025 exceeded $6.5 billion. Four business model archetypes are emerging: system providers seeking vertical integration (Joby, Lilium), service providers (Droniq, Vodafone), hardware providers (Rolls-Royce, Skyports), and ticket brokers commoditising available flights.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market represents one of the most significant emerging sectors in global transportation, positioned at the convergence of aerospace engineering, electric propulsion, battery technology, autonomous systems, and digital infrastructure. What began as a conceptual vision - catalysed by Uber Technologies' 2016 "Uber Elevate" announcement - has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry attracting investment from aerospace giants, automotive OEMs, technology companies, and sovereign wealth funds.

The market encompasses far more than the aircraft themselves. It is best understood through the "5As" ecosystem framework: Aircraft, Ancillary services (MRO), Airlines (operators), Airports (vertiport infrastructure), and Airspace (air traffic management). This integrated ecosystem generates opportunities across vehicle manufacturing, battery and propulsion supply, composite materials, charging infrastructure, pilot training, ground infrastructure, and regulatory certification.

The industry has coalesced around four principal eVTOL architectures. Multicopter designs (EHang, Volocopter) prioritise simplicity for short urban journeys. Lift cruise configurations (BETA Technologies, Wisk Aero) separate vertical lift and forward flight for improved cruise efficiency. Vectored thrust designs - tiltrotor (Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation) and tiltwing (Lilium, Dufour Aerospace) - offer the greatest range and speed but increased complexity. The market is now scaling beyond small air taxis; Chinese start-up AutoFlight has demonstrated a five-tonne-class eVTOL carrying up to 10 passengers with 5,700 kg maximum take-off weight, validating that the technology can extend to regional travel, heavy logistics, and emergency response.

The AAM market addresses multiple journey types where eVTOL holds competitive advantage over ground transport: urban private hire (8-16 km), rural rideshare (40-80 km), sub-regional shuttle (100-160 km), cargo delivery (50-100 km), and air ambulance operations. Economic analysis demonstrates eVTOL solutions become most compelling at 40-160 km distances where ground congestion erodes speed advantages of surface transport.

Battery technology remains the foremost challenge: current lithium-ion cells deliver 250-300 Wh/kg, but commercially viable operations ultimately require 400-500 Wh/kg. A roadmap from high-nickel NMC and silicon anodes through lithium-sulfur and solid-state batteries is expected to close this gap. Certification and regulation represent the single greatest determinant of market timing - EASA's SC-VTOL framework, the FAA's certification pathways, CAAC's low-altitude economy strategy, and the UK CAA's Future Flight Challenge programme are the principal regulatory frameworks. Type certification has proven more costly and time-consuming than projected, causing a series of postponed commercialisation targets across the industry.

The market is developing at different speeds globally. North America leads in OEM development and regulatory progress. Europe benefits from EASA's proactive framework. China is emerging as a potentially dominant market through national low-altitude economy policy. The Middle East is investing heavily as part of smart city strategies. New ground infrastructure - vertiports ranging from basic landing pads to full-service urban hubs - requires substantial investment ahead of fleet deployment, creating a "chicken and egg" challenge.

The eVTOL market is entering a critical phase. First commercial air taxi services are expected in 2026-2028, initially at premium price points with limited route networks. The subsequent decade will determine whether the industry achieves the scale economics, autonomous capability, and public acceptance necessary to transition from niche service to mass mobility solution.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market is poised for transformative growth over the next decade, driven by converging advances in battery technology, electric propulsion, autonomous systems, composite materials, and digital airspace infrastructure. This comprehensive market research report provides in-depth analysis of the entire eVTOL ecosystem - from aircraft architectures and total cost of ownership through to vertiport infrastructure, air traffic management, regulation, and 10-year market forecasts to 2036.

Regulation and certification analysis spans EASA SC-VTOL, FAA Part 21/23/135, CAAC low-altitude economy policy, UK CAA Future Flight Challenge, and global certification timeline tracking. Regional market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa with regulatory comparison matrices and market entry timelines.

Report contents include:



Executive summary with key market metrics and forecast summaries

eVTOL architecture analysis: multicopter, lift cruise, tiltwing, tiltrotor specifications and benchmarking

Six journey use case models with cost, time, and emissions comparisons

Total cost of ownership analysis with extensive sensitivity modelling

Funding, investment trends, business model archetypes, and consolidation outlook

Battery technology deep-dive: Li-ion, silicon anode, Li-S, solid-state, cost and energy density roadmaps

Electric motor and propulsion system analysis: axial flux, radial flux, power electronics

Composite materials: CFRP, supply chain, manufacturing challenges

Charging standards and energy infrastructure

Fuel cell and hybrid-electric propulsion systems

Autonomy roadmap, AI flight systems, sensor fusion, cybersecurity

Regulation and certification: EASA, FAA, CAAC, UK CAA, timeline tracking

Vertiport infrastructure: design concepts, forecasts, security requirements

Air traffic management and UTM/ATM integration

Public perception, noise impact, and social licence

Convergence with drones, eCTOL, robotaxis, MaaS, and China's low-altitude economy

Regional market analysis: six regions with regulatory comparison

10-year market forecasts: unit sales, revenue, battery demand, vertiport deployment, workforce

Scenario analysis: conservative, base case, and optimistic 174 tables, 95 figures, 120 company profiles

FUNDING, INVESTMENT, AND BUSINESS MODELS



Air Mobility Funding Landscape: Historical and Current Trends

eVTOL OEMs Attracting Large Funding Rounds

Strategic Investors: Aerospace and Automotive OEMs

eVTOL OEMs Will Have to Weather a Tougher Investor Climate

eVTOL Commercial Interest: Pre-Orders and Letters of Intent

Business Model Archetypes: System Providers, Service Providers, Hardware Providers, Ticket Brokers

OEM Model vs. Vertically Integrated Model

Consolidation and Shake-Out Outlook

New Manufacturing Facilities and Production Plans Design for Manufacture (DfM) and High-Volume Production Challenges

AEROSPACE AND AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIERS: eVTOL ACTIVITY



Aerospace Companies eVTOL Involvement

RTX Corporation

General Electric

SAFRAN

Rolls-Royce

Honeywell

Automotive OEM Involvement

Composite Material Suppliers Supply Chain Structure: Insource vs. Outsource Models

eVTOL OEM MARKET PLAYERS



Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation (and Stellantis Partnership)

Lilium

Volocopter (VoloCity)

Vertical Aerospace

EHang

Wisk Aero

Eve Air Mobility (Embraer)

Supernal (Hyundai)

Airbus (CityAirbus NextGen)

SkyDrive

Autoflight (Prosperity I)

Jaunt Air Mobility

Honda eVTOL

Additional OEM Profiles

Players' Planned Production Capacity Comparison Key Supplier Partnerships by OEM

PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES SUPPORTING eVTOL DEVELOPMENT



Uber Elevate Legacy and Joby Aviation

US Air Force: Agility Prime

NASA: Advanced Air Mobility Mission and National Campaign

Groupe ADP eVTOL Test Area (Paris 2024 and Beyond)

China's Unmanned Civil Aviation Zones and Low-Altitude Economy Initiative

Favourable Policies and Regulations Supporting China's UAM

K-UAM Grand Challenge: South Korea

UK Future Flight Challenge (FFC) and CAA Initiatives

NEOM and Middle Eastern AAM Investments

Varon Vehicles: UAM in Latin America Global Urban Air Mobility Radar: 110 Projects Worldwide

Companies Featured



Acodyne

AeroMobil

Air (AIR)

Airbus

AltoVolo

Amprius

Archer Aviation

Ascendance Flight Technologies

Autoflight

Avolon

Bell Textron

BETA Technologies

CATL

CORGAN

CycloTech

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz Group)

Deutsche Flugsicherung

Deutsche Telekom

Diehl Aviation

Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doroni Aerospace

Dronamics

Droniq

Dufour Aerospace

EHang

Electric Power Systems (EPS)

Elroy Air

Embention

EMRAX

Enovix

Enpower Greentech

ePropelled

ERC System

Eve Air Mobility

Factorial Energy

Geely

General Electric (GE Aerospace)

GKN Aerospace

Group14 Technologies

Groupe ADP

H3X

HES Energy Systems

Hexcel

Honda

Honeywell

Hyundai Motor Group

Intelligent Energy

Ionblox

Jaunt Air Mobility

Joby Aviation

Lilium

Lyten

MAGicALL

magniX

MGM COMPRO

Molicel

Monumo

MVRDV

Natilus

Overair

Pipistrel/Textron eAviation QuantumScape

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900