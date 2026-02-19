US Troop Drawdown In Syria Signals Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Washington has begun withdrawing military forces from Syria, marking a strategic recalibration as the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa asserts control over security operations and the campaign against extremist groups.

Officials in the Trump administration confirmed that the reduction in troop levels reflects a reassessment of the United States' role in a country where American forces have operated for nearly a decade. The deployment, initially aimed at dismantling the so-called Islamic State, evolved into a broader mission involving support for Kurdish-led partners and efforts to counter Iranian and Russian influence.

The White House framed the drawdown as recognition that Damascus is assuming primary responsibility for counterterrorism operations. President al-Sharaa, whose administration consolidated power after years of civil conflict and transitional arrangements, has pledged to reassert state authority over all armed factions and prevent the resurgence of jihadist organisations.

Pentagon officials said the withdrawal would be phased and coordinated with coalition partners to avoid creating a security vacuum. Around 900 US troops had been stationed in Syria in advisory and support roles, primarily in the north-east, working alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces. That number is expected to decline significantly over the coming months, though a residual presence could remain for intelligence-sharing and force protection.

The decision underscores a broader foreign policy approach that prioritises burden-sharing and a reduction of long-term overseas deployments. President Donald Trump had long argued that the United States should not serve as the“policeman of the Middle East,” a stance that shaped earlier troop adjustments in both Syria and Iraq. Defence officials maintain that core counterterrorism capabilities in the region remain intact through regional bases and partnerships.

Damascus welcomed the move, describing it as a step toward restoring sovereignty. A senior official in President al-Sharaa's administration said the government is prepared to take full operational control of detention facilities holding Islamic State fighters and to integrate local militias into national structures. However, scepticism persists among regional observers about the capacity of Syrian institutions to manage these responsibilities without external assistance.

Kurdish authorities in north-eastern Syria expressed concern that a diminished American presence could expose them to pressure from neighbouring Turkey and pro-government forces. The Syrian Democratic Forces played a pivotal role in the territorial defeat of Islamic State in 2019 and have since administered areas with a degree of autonomy. Their leadership has sought assurances that security cooperation and financial support will not be abruptly curtailed.

Analysts note that the Islamic State no longer controls territory as it once did, but sleeper cells remain active in parts of Syria and Iraq. United Nations assessments have warned of persistent recruitment efforts and sporadic attacks targeting security forces and civilians. The durability of the group's networks, particularly in desert regions and overcrowded detention camps, remains a key concern for international counterterrorism planners.

Regional dynamics further complicate the picture. Russia maintains a military presence in western Syria, while Iran-backed militias operate in various parts of the country. Israel has conducted air strikes against what it describes as Iranian-linked targets, citing national security concerns. A reduced US footprint could alter the balance among these actors, potentially increasing Moscow and Tehran's leverage in Damascus.

European allies participating in the anti-Islamic State coalition are closely monitoring developments. Several governments have indicated that their deployments are contingent on the US lead role. Diplomats in Brussels said consultations are under way to assess how the coalition's mandate might evolve if Washington scales back its direct engagement.

Human rights organisations have cautioned against disengagement that could undermine efforts to stabilise liberated areas. Reconstruction remains slow, sanctions continue to weigh on the Syrian economy, and millions of displaced people face uncertain prospects. International agencies argue that security gains must be matched by governance reforms and humanitarian access to prevent renewed instability.

Within Washington, reactions have been mixed. Some lawmakers from both major parties have argued that a continued presence is necessary to deter extremist resurgence and to maintain influence in post-conflict negotiations. Others support the administration's emphasis on limiting open-ended commitments and redirecting resources to strategic competition elsewhere.

The Pentagon insists that intelligence capabilities, including surveillance and rapid-response assets based outside Syria, will allow the United States to act if a significant threat re-emerges. Officials also emphasise ongoing coordination with Iraq, where American forces continue to support counterterrorism operations under a separate framework.

