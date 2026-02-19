Trader Sees Qatar Potential For Philippine Mango Industry

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An agribusiness executive has voiced optimism about the prospects for Philippine mangoes in Qatar, citing strong consumer reactions and interest from supermarket managers during recent promotional activities in Doha.

Racquel S Simon, CEO and president of Mensch Fil Am Corp (Mensch), said exhibitors and visitors of the recently concluded 13th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026) demonstrated“a profound liking” for Mensch's mangoes that were on display at the Philippine Embassy's AgriteQ booth.

“Many people were amazed by the sweetness of our mango, which the Guinness World Records recognised as the sweetest in the world,” Simon told Gulf Times on the sidelines of the event.

“People kept asking where they could buy it, and we assured them that very soon they will find Philippine mangoes in supermarkets here,” furthered Simon, who also serves as the national coordinator for the mango industry under the Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines.

Simon explained that she intends to follow up with proposals to supermarkets in Qatar. She indicated that her company is targeting March for initial shipments, though formal agreements with Qatari retailers are still pending.

She stressed that her participation in AgriteQ 2026 was made possible through the sponsorship and invitation of the Philippine Embassy in Qatar, with support from Consul General Cassandra B Sawadjaan.“The embassy has been very supportive, and that is why we are here in Doha, promoting our products,” she said.

Simon also said one of Mensch's target markets here is the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) community in Qatar, alongside other residents and tourists.“We want our kababayans here to enjoy the mangoes they grew up with, while also introducing them to the wider community,” she further explained.

Beyond mangoes, Simon highlighted other Philippine fruits such as pomelo, melons and the magenta dragon fruit, which she noted“is rarely seen in Gulf markets.” She said,“Most of the dragon fruit I can see in hotels, even in supermarkets, is the white variety. No magenta. And this is more nutritious than the white dragon fruit.”

Simon also pointed to government backing for agricultural exports, saying:“The Philippine government is very supportive of farmers. Through the Department of Agriculture, they are pushing the top 10 exportable products from the Philippines to be competitive again in the world market,” she said.

According to Simon, Philippine mango exports slowed significantly“eight years ago,” creating challenges for growers. Simon added that the current push aims to restore the fruit's place in international markets, with Qatar seen as a promising destination.