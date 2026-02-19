Italy Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Saudi Arabia At Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Italy reaffirms its leadership within the Saudi Arabian construction sector this year with a prominent presence at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2026. The exhibition was inaugurated on January 18 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center and will remain open to the public through Wednesday, January 21.

Now in its 14th edition, the event hosts over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, consolidating its position as the premier trade exhibition for the construction industry in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region.

Reflecting Italy's growing centrality as a strategic partner in the development of the Saudi building sector, the 2026 edition features over 90 Italian companies. This significant turnout confirms the local market's robust interest in the technological excellence, design prowess, and manufacturing quality synonymous with the Made in Italy brand.

The event serves as a high-profile forum for the construction industry, with a specialized focus on the finishing sector, primarily organized into two major clusters: Marble and Natural Stone and Windows, Doors, and Building Envelopes.

Italian participation and the role of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency

Building on the success of previous editions, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has organized an Italian Pavilion for 2026 spanning two strategic areas-Windows, Doors and Facades and Marble and Stone. Covering a total area of over 500 sqm, the pavilion hosts 41 Italian companies.

The Windows, Doors and Facades section brings together 18 exhibitors representing Italian excellence in building envelopes, windows, doors, facades, and solar shading systems. This presence underscores the Saudi market's increasing demand for solutions characterized by high design value, innovation, and sustainability. This participation is organized in collaboration with the FINCO Federation, through the associations ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and P.I.L.E.

The Marble and Stone section features 23 Italian companies coordinated by Confindustria Marmomacchine. These firms showcase advanced stone-processing machinery, natural stone, engineered surfaces, and high-value-added design applications.

Both Italian pavilions feature an OpportunItaly () information point, a business acceleration program promoted by the ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Through a structured matchmaking system and the engagement of select buyers, OpportunItaly aims to bolster commercial opportunities for Italian firms and consolidate relationships with Saudi and regional stakeholders.

Italy and Saudi Arabia: a consistently growing partnership

Big 5 Construct Saudi serves as a benchmark platform for operators, contractors, investors, and real estate developers active in construction materials, building technologies, and large-scale infrastructure projects Arabia represents a substantial market with a population of approximately 36 million, predominantly young, and an estimated annual growth rate of 2% to 3%, signaling a steady expansion in demand over the coming decade.

In this context, business prospects for Italian companies are particularly significant. Despite international geopolitical dynamics, the Saudi market continues to distinguish itself as one of the most dynamic in the Middle East.

Trade exchange and large-scale infrastructure projectsThe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains the leading producer and consumer of construction-related materials and services in the Middle East, with a market that continued its strong expansion throughout 2025 construction sector maintained positive momentum in 2024, with estimated growth of approximately 4.6% in real terms, driven by public and private investment in large-scale infrastructure, housing, and energy projects.

The Vision 2030 development program continues to spearhead the country's economic transformation through the realization of massive infrastructure and urban "Giga-projects," including:

NEOM: The futuristic city with an estimated value exceeding $500 billion; Red Sea Project: A sustainable luxury tourism destination along the coast; Qiddiya: An integrated hub for entertainment, sports, and leisure; ROSHN: Focused on high-quality residential communities.

These landmark projects, integral to the Saudi economic diversification agenda, have significantly accelerated the infrastructure pipeline. In 2025, the value of contracts awarded for Giga-projects rose to approximately $196 billion, a marked increase over the previous year.

Ongoing initiatives extend beyond coastal cities and the residential sector; the Kingdom also aims to expand national logistical capacity through new ports, airports, and rail corridors, alongside commercial and tourism developments that require extensive supplies of building materials and professional services. Consequently, the Saudi market remains a dynamic opportunity for Italian operators to export materials, technologies, engineering services, and project management expertise aligned with the modernization of national infrastructure.

Promotional activities and institutional support

To maximize the visibility of Italian firms at the fair, the ITA Office in Riyadh has implemented a targeted communication strategy, engaging local professionals and facilitating B2B meetings and partnership opportunities. Specialized catalogs were also produced and distributed to highlight Made in Italy excellence in the construction sector.

The Italian Pavilions received an official visit from the Ambassador of Italy to Riyadh, H.E. Carlo Baldocci, accompanied by the Director of the ITA Riyadh Office, Romano Baruzzi. Both expressed their appreciation for the extensive and high-quality participation of Italian companies, reiterating the commitment of Italian institutions and the "Sistema Paese" (National System) to supporting businesses during subsequent phases of market consolidation and expansion.

The exhibition will remain open until Wednesday, January 21, 2026, offering further opportunities for networking and engagement between Italian, Saudi, and international stakeholders.