Musk’s Starlink Cut Disrupts Russian Forces, Boosts Ukraine’s Defense
(MENAFN) Evidence suggests that Elon Musk’s decision to block Russian forces from using his Starlink satellite internet service has disrupted Moscow’s operations, caused confusion among its troops, and given Ukrainian defenders a tactical edge.
"The Russians… lost their ability to control the field," said a Ukrainian drone operator known by the callsign Giovanni. "I think they lost 50% of their capacity for offence. That's what the numbers show. Fewer assaults, fewer enemy drones, fewer everything."
The effects of the Starlink cutoff, which began at the start of the month following a request from Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, are still being evaluated. However, reports indicate that in some sectors along the long front line, particularly east of Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces have been forced to pull back.
Fedorov’s request came amid growing evidence that Starlink had been enabling Russian forces to carry out more precise attacks. In several cases, $400 units were reportedly attached to drones, providing real-time video links that guided strikes on targets.
Satellite communications through SpaceX’s Starlink have proven critical for both sides in the ongoing four-year conflict. Analysts believe a deadly Russian attack on a moving passenger train in the Kharkiv region last month may have involved a Geran-2 drone equipped with a Starlink terminal.
