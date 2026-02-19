403
Indian Potash Limited Wins Accolades at Kandla & Vizag Ports on International Customs Day 2026
(MENAFN- sloughpr) New Delhi, Thursday, 19 February 2026: Fertilizer major Indian Potash Limited (IPL) has been recognised for its outstanding import performance at Kandla Port and Visakhapatnam Port on the occasion of International Customs Day 2026.
IPL has been awarded ‘Top Importer’ for fiscal 2025-26 at Kandla port, Gujarat.
It has also been awarded Appreciation Certificate for one of the highest performers under ‘Importer (PSU)’ for 2025 at Visakhapatnam port, Andhra Pradesh, by the Customs Department, Government of India.
‘Top Importer’ award was presented to IPL on 15 February 2026 at the IFFCO Auditorium, Gandhidham. The award was presented by Shri Nitin Saini, Commissioner of Customs, Kandla, in the presence of the Chief Guest, Shri Narayan Joshi, Padma Shri Awardee, Kutch.
On behalf of IPL, Mr. Jatin Shah, Sales Officer, Kutch, IPL Gujarat, received the award.
The certificate was presented by the Chief Guest of the event, Dr. Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, Police Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, and was received by Ms. Aptakama Sarangi, Deputy Manager, Port Operations, on behalf of Indian Potash Limited.
These recognitions underscor’ IPL’s sustained commitment to operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and transparent trade practices. The awards reflect the organ’sation’s capability to manage large-scale import operations while adhering to the highest standards of governance and process discipline.
The twin honours further rei’force IPL’s position as a responsible and performance-driven organisation, contributing significant’y to India’s agricultural supply chain and trade ecosystem.
Co menting on t e recognition, Dr. P S Gahlaut, MD, Indian P tash Li“ited said:“These recognitions reflect ’ndian Potash Limited’s strong focus on operational excellence, compliance, and reliability across our import operations. They are a testament to the dedication of our team working at ports and logistics touchpoints across the country. We remain committed to strengthening transparent trade practic’s and supporting India’s ag”icultural supply chain.”
About Indian Potash Limited (’PL): It is one of India’s leading fertiliser companies, incorporated in 1955, with a strong focus on promoting balanced and sustainable plant nutrition. The company is engaged in the import, distribution and marketing of fertilisers such as potash, DAP and other crop nutrients through a vast pan-India network. In addition to fertilisers, IPL has diversified into allied agri-businesses including sugar mills, distillery plants, cattle feed manufacturing, dairy operations and rural warehousing. Through farmer education programmes, research collaborations and technological partnerships, IPL continues to support productivity enhancement and income growth for Indian farmers.
On behalf of IPL, Mr. Jatin Shah, Sales Officer, Kutch, IPL Gujarat, received the award.
On behalf of IPL, Mr. Jatin Shah, Sales Officer, Kutch, IPL Gujarat, received the award.
These recognitions underscor' IPL's sustained commitment to operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and transparent trade practices. The awards reflect the organ'sation's capability to manage large-scale import operations while adhering to the highest standards of governance and process discipline.
The twin honours further rei'force IPL's position as a responsible and performance-driven organisation, contributing significant'y to India's agricultural supply chain and trade ecosystem.
The twin honours further rei’force IPL’s position as a responsible and performance-driven organisation, contributing significant’y to India’s agricultural supply chain and trade ecosystem.
Co menting on t e recognition, Dr. P S Gahlaut, MD, Indian P tash Li“ited said:“These recognitions reflect ’ndian Potash Limited’s strong focus on operational excellence, compliance, and reliability across our import operations. They are a testament to the dedication of our team working at ports and logistics touchpoints across the country. We remain committed to strengthening transparent trade practic’s and supporting India’s ag”icultural supply chain.”
About Indian Potash Limited (’PL): It is one of India’s leading fertiliser companies, incorporated in 1955, with a strong focus on promoting balanced and sustainable plant nutrition. The company is engaged in the import, distribution and marketing of fertilisers such as potash, DAP and other crop nutrients through a vast pan-India network. In addition to fertilisers, IPL has diversified into allied agri-businesses including sugar mills, distillery plants, cattle feed manufacturing, dairy operations and rural warehousing. Through farmer education programmes, research collaborations and technological partnerships, IPL continues to support productivity enhancement and income growth for Indian farmers.
