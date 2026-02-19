Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Size/Share Worth USD 1964 Million By 2035 At 11.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 812 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1053 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 1964 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2026 and 2035. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, AB Science, QurAlis Corporation, MediciNova Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Alchemab Therapeutics & Others. Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy-Based Drugs, Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapies, Gene Therapy & Gene-Silencing Therapies, Others), By Drug Class (Glutamate Inhibitors, Free Radical Scavengers, AMPA Receptor Inhibitors, Anti-Inflammatory & Immunomodulators, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous (IV), Intrathecal, Subcutaneous, Others), By ALS Type (Sporadic ALS, Familial ALS), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database. Overview According to industry experts, ALS therapeutics is growing at a massive pace due to the emphasis on disease-modifying treatments, neuroprotection, and genetic therapies by the healthcare systems. Antisense oligonucleotide, gene silencing, and regenerative medicine innovations are transforming treatment approaches and are being widely adopted by clinics, research centers, and specialty biopharma companies in the field of neurology around the globe. Request a Customized Copy of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Report @ Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Burden of Neurological Disease: The growing prevalence of ALS is globally straining the burden of healthcare systems worldwide since it has been compelled to embrace advanced treatment strategies that can help reduce the rate of functional deterioration. More people are becoming aware of ALS, doctors are getting better at diagnosing it, and symptoms are being recognized more often, which means more patients can be treated. This leads to more disease-modifying therapies being offered and a growing need for care at neurology centers and specialty clinics. Innovations in Genetic and Cell-Based Therapies: The innovations of gene silencing and RNA-targeting technologies, as well as stem-cell strategies, have opened up disease pathways or were thought to be untreatable. These inventions offer a specific neuroprotective effect, which can alter the course of the disease. These new technologies are of interest to biopharma players, increasing the pace of clinical development and improving the potential of treatment, which is part of the growth of the market in rare neurological diseases, such as ALS. Growth of Biomarker and Monitoring Tools: New biomarkers, digital monitoring platforms, and companion diagnostics allow the observance of diseases at an earlier stage, improve their monitoring, and tailor treatment plans to the individual. The tools increase the potential of success of therapeutic outcomes and clinical decision making. The recovery of improved patient stratification can accelerate clinical trials and boost the confidence of healthcare providers, leading to the adoption of more advanced ALS therapies.

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1053 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1964 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 812 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Treatment Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, ALS Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: ALS therapeutics have outstanding innovation in genetic, RNA-based, and neuroprotective therapies with significant advantages compared to conventional symptomatic care. Strong research networks, orphan drugs, and increased regulatory backing boost development. These capabilities set the market as a premium segment that targets game-changing, disease-modifying treatments of complicated neurological disorders.

Weaknesses: The ALS therapies are very expensive to develop, their clinical trial design is complex, and the populations of patients are tiny, which limits their commercial viability. The lack of clinical efficacy uncertainties and the inability to slow disease progression is also another limitation. Lack of awareness during the early stages of the disease and the need for specialized neurology centers also limit treatment adoption and access.

Opportunities: The biggest growth opportunities are in the area of precision medicine, AI-assisted patient monitoring, and new technologies based on gene editing. Expanding funding to rare diseases, collaboration between biotech and academic entities, and changing regulatory pathways encourage innovation. The interest of the global community in individualized treatment and next-generation neuroprotective approaches opens up new markets and leads to new ALS treatments on the market faster.

Threats: The threats to market expansion are regulatory barriers, strong safety measures, and the high cost of therapy. The economic uncertainties may decrease the reimbursement to help fund costly biologics. Symptomatic therapy competition and pipeline failures can slow down the development. Complexity in manufacturing and the instability of supply chains in advanced therapies also question long-term market stability.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market forward?

What are the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market sample report and company profiles?

List of the prominent players in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market:



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Biogen Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Cytokinetics

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (BrainStorm Therapeutics)

Annexon Biosciences

AB Science

QurAlis Corporation

MediciNova Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Sanofi

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Alchemab Therapeutics

Celosia Therapeutics

Neuvivo Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Others

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment Type



Chemotherapy-Based Drugs

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapies

Gene Therapy & Gene-Silencing Therapies Others

By Drug Class



Glutamate Inhibitors

Free Radical Scavengers

AMPA Receptor Inhibitors

Anti-Inflammatory & Immunomodulators Others

By Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous (IV)

Intrathecal

Subcutaneous Others

By ALS Type



Sporadic ALS Familial ALS

Regional Coverage:

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis therapeutics market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis? What is the analysis of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market chain, taking into account the upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Report



The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics industry.

Managers in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

