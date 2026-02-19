Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avalanche in Lake Tahoe Kills Eight Skiers, One More Feared Dead

2026-02-19 03:27:56
(MENAFN) An avalanche in Lake Tahoe, California, claimed the lives of eight skiers on Tuesday, with a ninth person presumed dead, officials reported Wednesday.

The group had been on a day-trip skiing expedition when the avalanche struck. Six members survived, but one remains missing and is believed to have perished.

“We did have conversation with the families of the folks that are still outstanding and let them know that our mission went from a rescue to a recovery. It’s a difficult conversation to have with loved ones,” Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told reporters.

Authorities said the avalanche spanned roughly the length of an American football field, approximately 100 yards (91.44 meters). Recovery efforts have been slowed by near white-out conditions caused by heavy snowfall and strong winds, leaving the bodies of the eight confirmed victims and the ninth, presumed dead, at the site. Officials warned that significant avalanche risks remain in the area.

“The risk is still as high with the mission moving to a recovery. We want to really make sure that our first response responders are safe,” Moon added.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo, whose deputies are assisting in the operation, said retrieving all nine bodies could take time. “We’re all so committed to seeing this through until the end. At this point, I’m going to have to wait for, hopefully, a decent break in the weather and make sure we get every last soul off that mountain,” he said.

MENAFN

