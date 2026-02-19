403
UN Report Warns Israeli Occupation Actions In Gaza, West Bank May Constitute Genocide
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- A UN Human Rights Office report released Thursday raised concerns over "ethnic cleansing" by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza and the West Bank, warning that certain conduct may amount to "genocide" if intent to destroy a group is proven.
The report emphasized that using starvation as a method of war constitutes a war crime, may amount to crimes against humanity, and could qualify as genocide when carried out with intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.
Between 1 November 2024 and 31 October 2025, intensified attacks, systematic neighborhood destruction, denial of humanitarian aid, and forcible transfers appeared aimed at permanently displacing Palestinians, raising serious concerns over ethnic cleansing in both Gaza and the West Bank.
The escalation of attacks seemed designed to create a "permanent demographic shift" in Gaza, threatening the population's continuity and altering the territory's composition through acts in violation of international law and humanitarian principles.
At least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, died from starvation in Gaza, with famine and malnutrition resulting directly from Israeli measures such as blocking humanitarian aid and restricting the distribution of essential food and medical supplies.
The report detailed widespread killing and maiming of civilians, combined with famine and destruction of civilian infrastructure, creating conditions incompatible with the continued existence of Palestinians as a community in Gaza.
Patterns of deadly attacks suggested civilians and civilian objects were intentionally targeted, with assaults launched knowing civilian harm would exceed any anticipated military advantage, potentially constituting war crimes under international law.
In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, systematic unlawful force, arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatment, and widespread demolition of Palestinian homes reflected an organized effort to control, oppress, and dominate the population.
These practices were used to discriminate, suppress, and oppress Palestinians structurally, highlighting both the widespread nature of violations and the absence of effective mechanisms to prevent or punish abuses.
The report also documented 79 Palestinian deaths in Israeli detention, noting that detainees from Gaza were particularly vulnerable to torture, ill-treatment, and denial of basic human rights while in custody.
A pervasive climate of impunity exists for gross human rights violations and breaches of international humanitarian law, with judicial accountability for actions by Israeli authorities in occupied Palestinian territories largely absent.
While the US-led "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict" took effect on 9 October 2025, the report criticized the lack of accountability measures as a critical gap undermining justice and durable peace in the region.
The UN Office recommended that all states cease sales or transfers of arms, munitions, or military equipment to Israel that could facilitate violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in occupied territories.
Justice for victims must form the foundation for Gaza's reconstruction, emphasizing that accountability is indispensable, non-negotiable, and a prerequisite for building a fair, sustainable, and lasting peace.
Finally, the report called for urgent international action to protect civilians, enforce international law, and address structural inequalities, warning that failure to act would prolong suffering and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. (end)
