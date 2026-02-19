Rajasthan High Court, University Get Bomb Threats Turn Out To Be Hoax

Bomb Threats in Jaipur

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday received a bomb threat via email. However, upon investigation, no explosives or suspicious object was found.

According to the officials, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Pratap Nagar also received a bomb threat via email. The threat was sent to the police control room. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Similar Incident in Nainital

Earlier, the Nainital District and Sessions Courts received bomb threats via email on Tuesday, reportedly involving a suicide bomber, prompting heightened security measures at the premises.

In response to the threats, the police conducted a thorough search of the court premises. All entrance gates to the court were temporarily closed, and all individuals entering or exiting the premises were being strictly monitored and thoroughly searched.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal stated that no suspicious objects have been recovered during the investigation to date, and that court proceedings have resumed following a comprehensive security sweep. Consequently, the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)