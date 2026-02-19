Trump Hosts Black History Month Event After Racism Row: Jesse Jackson, Nicki Minaj Find Mention, No Obama Though

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday heaped praise on "real hero" Reverend Jesse Jackson at a Black History Month event at the White House, just a day after the civil rights activist's passing and less than two weeks after a sparking raging controversy over a racist video targeting the Obamas.

"We celebrate Black History Month. We honor the memory of those who came before us by continuing their legacy,” said Trump at the event on the 100th anniversary of the observance, which began in February 1926.

Calling Jackson a "piece of work" but a "good man", Trump's comments received cheers from those in attendance at the White House event, which was hosted leaders from the Black community.

"I wanted to begin by expressing a sadness that the passing of a person who was. I knew very well Jesse was a piece of work. He was a piece of work. But he was a good man. He was a real hero," Trump said at the event.

The US President named prominent African Americans among his supporters, including boxing icon Mike Tyson, whom he praised for defending him against racism accusations, and rapper Nicki Minaj, whose skin he praised as“so beautiful” while commenting on how long her fingernails were.

However, while speaking of history-making African Americans, there was no mention of Barack or Michelle Obama-the first Black president and first lady in US history. Neither did the US President address the controversial video that had sparked bipartisan outrage weeks ago.

Trump also brought onstage several members of his administration, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson, who said,“Don't let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump is not for Black America. Because he is.”

The US President's comments and omissions at the event came less than two weeks after Democrats and Republicans alike condemned a video posted on Trump's Truth Social handle, depicting the Obamas as apes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump's flurry of activity on Truth Social, which included 12 individual posts with photos and a lengthy chunk of text, seemed to suggest that he could not be a racist because he helped Jackson.

“I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts,'” Trump wrote.“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.”

Detailing the ways in which he had helped Jackson, Trump also took the moment to take a swipe at Barack Obama, "a man Jesse could not stand".

Trump's sudden mention of Obama in a post condoling Jackson's passing came days after the former US President, questioned about the racist video, decried what he called a "clown show", and bemoaned the lack of "shame" and "respect" for the office, without directly naming Trump.

In the now deleted video, which was shared on Trump's Truth Social account on February 5, the Obamas were shown with their faces on the bodies of monkeys for about one second.

The video went viral in moments and prompted censure across the American political spectrum, while the White House, which had initially rejected "fake outrage", blamed the post on a staff error.

Trump, meanwhile refused to apologize, maintaining that he had made "no mistake".

According to polls by Desk Decisions HQ, 73.8% of African Americans disapprove of Trump, while 22.7% approve.