Pakistan Clears Afghan Transit Cargo For Karachi Ports After Months Of Delay

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan has confirmed that Afghanistan transit cargo, stalled for months at Chaman and Quetta, is now authorized for transfer to Karachi ports.

According to Express Tribune on Wednesday, Febraury 18, major Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossings have been closed since 10 October 2025 following border clashes, halting transit trade from Karachi and creating massive delays.

FBR's notification allows“reverse movement” of all stranded shipments for re-export via Karachi and Qasim ports, under strict customs supervision to ensure compliance with regulations.

Transport companies must submit formal requests for cargo transfers, with each convoy limited to 15 trucks and accompanied by a customs official for secure movement.

The suspension of transit trade in recent months caused significant financial losses to Afghan and Pakistani traders, with thousands of shipments remaining stuck at Karachi ports.

Officials note that this step is expected to ease trade congestion, restore supply chains, and reinforce Pakistan-Afghanistan economic ties while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Authorities are monitoring the process closely, emphasizing that timely coordination between traders and customs officials is crucial to prevent further delays or disputes.