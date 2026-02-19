Iran To Submit Written Proposal To Break Deadlock With U.S., Reuters Reports

MENAFN - Khaama Press) Iran has agreed to present a written proposal to address U.S. concerns, as tensions persist and Washington awaits Tehran's formal response.

Reuters reported on Thursday, Febraury 19, citing U.S. officials, reported that Iran will submit a written proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing diplomatic deadlock with Washington.

According to a senior U.S. official, Iran agreed during Geneva talks to outline in writing how it plans to address American concerns.

The official said the United States is currently awaiting Tehran's formal proposal before determining its next steps in the negotiations.

Senior U.S. national security advisers met in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday, where they were told all American military forces in the region must remain in position through mid-March.

Washington has demanded that Iran fully abandon its nuclear program, while Tehran has firmly rejected the call, insisting it does not seek nuclear weapons capability.

The United States has also attempted to expand negotiations beyond nuclear issues to include Iran's missile stockpiles, but Iran maintains it will only discuss nuclear limits in exchange for sanctions relief.

Meanwhile, some U.S. media outlets have reported the possibility of American military action against Iran as early as this weekend, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.