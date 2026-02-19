Mark Carney's Middle-Power Masterclass

MENAFN - Asia Times) There's been a lot of talk about middle powers lately. Nothing new there, perhaps, but this time there's also been some middle-power action.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has single-handedly demonstrated that not only is it possible for leaders of middle powers to think independently, but they can also put good ideas into practice if they have the courage and imagination to do so.

Carney, a former central banker, demonstrated a hitherto unsuspected capacity for thinking the unthinkable in his widely praised speech at Davos.

One reason Carney had such an impact is that some of the most powerful and influential people on the planet seem to find it hard to recognize a profound change in the international system until someone else names it for them.

And yet it's one thing to recognize a“rupture” in which the old order is upended by the United States, its notional bedrock. It's quite another to decide how to respond to a predatory hegemon that treats friend and putative foe with similar disdain, if not outright threats.

Being threatened with a possible takeover by your more powerful neighbor would focus the attention of any government. However, developing a response that not only makes this less likely but also offers a credible program to reduce Canada's economic and strategic dependency is an impressive achievement - one that ought to inspire other states similarly vulnerable to bullying.