Ramazan Begins In Kashmir Markets Abuzz

The declaration followed consultations with scholars representing different schools of Islamic thought in the Union Territory.

“The crescent has been sighted. After consulting with my brothers from various schools of thought, it is declared that the holy month of Ramazan will commence tomorrow,” the Grand Mufti had said.

With the announcement, mosques across the Valley and Jammu witnessed special prayers late Wednesday night, while markets remained abuzz as people made last-minute purchases for Sehri and Iftar.

Religious leaders highlighted the spiritual importance of the month, urging the faithful to dedicate themselves to prayer, charity and self-discipline. The Grand Mufti called upon people to remember the underprivileged, stressing that serving humanity and helping the needy is central to the spirit of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Markets across Kashmir were abuzz with a surge in last minute shopping for iftar and sehri essentials.

Commercial hubs in Srinagar, including Maharaj Bazar and adjoining areas, witnessed heavy footfall as families stocked up on dates, dry fruits, bakery items and groceries for the first fast.

Dates remained the most sought after item, with traders reporting brisk sales of varieties such as Ajwa, Safavi, Kalami and Medjool. Almonds, walnuts, raisins, cashews and figs also saw high demand.

“The last three days have seen a sharp increase in sales, especially of dates,” said Parvaiz Ahmad, a dry fruit trader in Srinagar.“Customers prefer different varieties depending on quality and price.”

Shopkeepers said dates imported from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria and Iran were available in multiple grades, with rates varying based on size and quality.

Bakeries and meat shops also witnessed a steady rush, while grocery stores reported increased purchases of cooking oil, gram flour, fruits and sugar, staples commonly used during the month.

Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramazan, breaking their fast traditionally with dates and water before offering evening prayers. The month is marked by prayer, charity and community gatherings, and will conclude with the celebration of Eid ul Fitr following the sighting of the next crescent moon.

Officials said market inspections were intensified ahead of the holy month to check hygiene standards, rate lists and overcharging, with action taken against violators to prevent profiteering.

