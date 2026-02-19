403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Says Israeli Violations Jeopardize Gaza Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the UN on Wednesday that Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire and its actions in the occupied Palestinian territories are undermining international efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict.
"We are meeting today at a critical juncture. On the one hand, intensified diplomatic efforts are underway to consolidate the ceasefire, alleviate the sufferings of Palestinians and advance implementation of the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, endorsed by Security Council resolution 2803. On the other hand, Israel's continued ceasefire violations, annexations, attempts and illegal actions across the occupied Palestinian territories continue to undermine these efforts and threaten prospects for a just and lasting peace," Dar said during a high-level UN Security Council session focused on Palestine.
He emphasized that Pakistan "remains fully engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at the permanent cessation of hostilities and a just resolution of the conflict."
Dar sharply criticized Israel’s latest actions in the occupied West Bank, warning that "Israel's recent illegal decisions to expand its control over the West Bank are gravely disturbing." He noted that in recent joint statements, foreign ministers from various Arab and Islamic nations strongly condemned "these measures and decisions aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, designating land, so-called 'state land,' and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank."
"We affirmed that these illegal measures are null and void and constitute a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law," he added.
Dar called for the full observance of the ceasefire and stressed that humanitarian aid must reach those in need safely and without obstruction. He also highlighted that reconstruction efforts should move forward "without annexation, forced displacement or alteration of the territorial unity of the occupied Palestinian territory."
"We are meeting today at a critical juncture. On the one hand, intensified diplomatic efforts are underway to consolidate the ceasefire, alleviate the sufferings of Palestinians and advance implementation of the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, endorsed by Security Council resolution 2803. On the other hand, Israel's continued ceasefire violations, annexations, attempts and illegal actions across the occupied Palestinian territories continue to undermine these efforts and threaten prospects for a just and lasting peace," Dar said during a high-level UN Security Council session focused on Palestine.
He emphasized that Pakistan "remains fully engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at the permanent cessation of hostilities and a just resolution of the conflict."
Dar sharply criticized Israel’s latest actions in the occupied West Bank, warning that "Israel's recent illegal decisions to expand its control over the West Bank are gravely disturbing." He noted that in recent joint statements, foreign ministers from various Arab and Islamic nations strongly condemned "these measures and decisions aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, designating land, so-called 'state land,' and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank."
"We affirmed that these illegal measures are null and void and constitute a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law," he added.
Dar called for the full observance of the ceasefire and stressed that humanitarian aid must reach those in need safely and without obstruction. He also highlighted that reconstruction efforts should move forward "without annexation, forced displacement or alteration of the territorial unity of the occupied Palestinian territory."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment