Erdogan Welcomes Ramadan with Heartfelt Message
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the arrival of Ramadan on Wednesday with a message of goodwill, voicing hope that the holy month fosters solidarity across Türkiye, the broader Muslim world, and all of humanity.
The president took to Turkish social media platform NSosyal to share his sentiments, expressing his wish that the holy month "brings goodness to our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity."
In a reflective tone, Erdogan characterized the occasion as "these blessed days when the doors of mercy are opened," invoking the spiritual significance of the month for Muslims worldwide. He further prayed that "these blessed days strengthen our unity and togetherness" — a call for cohesion at a time when the nation's leaders frequently emphasize national solidarity.
The message was brief but symbolic, reflecting the weight Ramadan carries in Türkiye's public and political life under Erdogan's leadership.
