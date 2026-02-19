Al Subaie, QU President Discuss Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, met with President of Qatar University H E Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari, at the Ministry's headquarters. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Ministry and Qatar University in the fields of environmental research and awareness programs. They also approved the organization of the 2026 Annual Student Teams Competition.

