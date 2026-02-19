Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Meets Kenyan Ambassador


2026-02-19 02:05:20
Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri held a meeting yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the State of Qatar H E Mohamed Nur Adan. The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Kenya in the field of labour, exploring avenues to strengthen and further develop these collaborative efforts.

