Minister Of Labour Meets Kenyan Ambassador

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri held a meeting yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the State of Qatar H E Mohamed Nur Adan. The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Kenya in the field of labour, exploring avenues to strengthen and further develop these collaborative efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.