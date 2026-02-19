MSDF Evaluates Status Of Civil Society Organisations In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) represented by the Private Associations and Institutions Department, in collaboration with the Excellence Centre for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, organised a specialised panel discussion titled“Private Associations and Institutions in Qatar: Reality and Aspirations in Light of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The session, attended by a number of experts and leaders of associations and private institutions, aimed to highlight the current state of civil society organisations and analyse their roles in supporting sustainable development paths. Participants also discussed ways to enhance partnership and integration between these organisations and both the government and private sectors, in line with the priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the session, Director of the Private Associations and Institutions Department at the Ministry Abdullah Mohammed Al Hajri emphasised the importance of involving these associations in the dialogue to listen to their perspectives on their current status and the requirements for development under the national vision.

Other speakers delivered an introductory presentation on the session's objectives and methodology. Several experts also spoke about digital governance and its role in increasing the efficiency of civil society organisations, while reviewing the sector's contributions to promoting sustainable development in the State of Qatar.

The event featured focused discussions to analyze the working environment of private associations and institutions, diagnosing the reality of governance and sustainability, as well as the level of partnership with the public and private sectors.

Furthermore, the session examined the extent of their contribution to achieving sustainable development goals, leading to practical recommendations intended to improve the performance of these institutions and bolster their developmental impact.