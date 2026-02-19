Artea Bank Invitation To FY 2025 Financial Results Webinar
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank's financial results, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.
Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to ....
The full-year 2025 results will be announced in advance on 25 February after trading hours.
How to join the webinar:
To join the webinar, please register via following link . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas,
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
