Hate Getting Stuck In Delhi Traffic Today? Check This Advisory First To Know Which Routes To Avoid Amid AI Summit 2026

As the AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway, the Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory for today to prevent congestion on several routes across the national capital. The high turnout over the past two days has led to delays, affecting commuters. On Wednesday, more than 16 Heads of State arrived in the city.

Close to 50 special routes were created to facilitate the movement of VIP convoys between the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapa, and key sightseeing spots such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Humayun's Tomb, India Gate, along with other prominent landmarks across central and south Delhi.

Delhi traffic advisory today

“Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 19 Feb, 2026 from 07:30–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit –2026. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel on duty,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Delhi Traffic restrictions

Several key roads in the capital may face restrictions or temporary regulation depending on the movement of VIP convoys. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg.

Certain stretches are also likely to be affected, particularly Mathura Road between Lodhi Flyover and the Bhairon Marg/Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia section, as well as Shanti Path between the Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts. Additional routes that could see traffic impact include Africa Avenue, Satya Marg between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path, Gurugram road and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Movement around India Gate, Connaught Place, and the connecting roads between the airport and central Delhi may also experience congestion or diversions.

To minimise inconvenience, motorists have been advised to take alternative corridors. Suggested routes include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road and South Avenue Road. Other recommended options are Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, Old Delhi-Gurugram road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised residents to plan their trips well in advance and factor in significant additional travel time. Commuters have been asked to avoid affected stretches wherever possible, strictly abide by instructions issued by traffic personnel stationed at major intersections, and maintain proper lane discipline while complying with all traffic regulations. Officials cautioned that even brief closures of major arterial roads in central Delhi can trigger widespread congestion across the city.

The summit, being held from February 16 to 21, seeks to harness artificial intelligence to tackle global challenges while creating fresh avenues for inclusive growth. The six-day gathering is structured around three core pillars, referred to as 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress. The Summit, the first major global AI conference being held in the Global South, is drawing participation from more than 20 Heads of State, 60 ministers, and 500 leading figures from the global AI community.