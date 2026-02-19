India Finds Its Future In AI, Not Fear: PM Modi At AI Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a powerful message of technological optimism at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, asserting that while some view the rise of artificial intelligence with apprehension, India embraces it as a cornerstone of its future growth. Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister stated, "While some see fear in AI, others see the future. I can say with utmost pride that India finds its future in Artificial Intelligence," emphasising the nation's proactive and optimistic stance toward the technology.

PM Modi highlighted the unprecedented velocity of the current technological era. "AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," the Prime Minister said.

A Moral Responsibility for Future Generations

Emphasising the moral weight of this transition, PM Modi compared the advent of AI to the discovery of nuclear power, urging the global community to consider the legacy being left for future generations. "We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present? Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction and its positive contribution has also been seen," he observed.

Guiding AI for the Welfare of All

The Prime Minister framed AI as a "transformative power" that requires the correct orientation to serve as a solution rather than a disruption. He noted that the summit's theme -- 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare of all, happiness of all) -- is the benchmark by which India views the technology. "AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark," PM Modi stated.

Preparing the Future Workforce

Addressing the workforce of the future, the Prime Minister advocated for a shift towards inclusive and trusted systems that elevate the collective potential of humanity. "We must make skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning a mass movement. The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity," he stated.

Democratising AI for Global Empowerment

Highlighting the risks of data-driven dehumanisation, the Prime Minister advocated for the democratisation of AI to empower the Global South, using a navigational analogy to describe the ideal relationship between humans and technology. "For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South. We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future," he said.

Urgent Need for Global Standards and Trust

PM Modi also underscored the urgent need for global standards to combat digital threats such as deepfakes, proposing clear authentication measures for AI-generated content. "Let us pledge to develop AI as a global common good. A crucial need today is to establish global standards. Deepfakes and fabricated content are destabilising the open society. In the digital world, content should also have authenticity labels so people know what's real and what's created with AI. As AI creates more text, images, and video, the industry increasingly needs watermarking and clear-source standards. Therefore, it's crucial that this trust is built into the technology from the start," the Prime Minister added.

Global Collaboration for 'AI for Humanity'

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The event, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" and the global principle of AI for Humanity. (ANI)

