Türkiye Commemorates 74 Years in NATO
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Wednesday observed the 74th year of its accession to the NATO, as statements issued by the National Defense Ministry and the Communications Directorate underscored the nation’s prominent position within the alliance.
In a message published on the Turkish social media network NSosyal under the headline “74 years in NATO. Respected ally for world peace,” the National Defense Ministry affirmed that Türkiye has consistently delivered substantial support to NATO since officially joining on Feb. 18, 1952.
“As a country with NATO’s second-largest army, Türkiye ranks among the top five contributors to NATO through the support it provides to operations and missions,” the ministry stated, emphasizing that the country will persist in offering meaningful contributions as a dependable and influential ally within the bloc.
The Communications Directorate likewise stressed Türkiye’s enduring dedication to peace, stability, and mutual defense under NATO’s framework for more than seven decades.
“Our country, with its strategic location, strong army and experience in crisis management, plays a critical role in ensuring deterrence within NATO, combating terrorism and safeguarding regional security,” the directorate noted.
It further added that under the stewardship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye will sustain its support for NATO’s 2030 vision while reinforcing collective defense through advancing military technologies, enhanced cybersecurity strength, and preparedness against emerging next-generation threats.
