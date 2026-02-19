403
EU Reports Trade Surplus in Fourth Quarter of 2025
(MENAFN) The European Union achieved a trade surplus of $31.2 billion (€28.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2025, as exports of goods outpaced imports.
This marks a continuation of the EU’s positive trade balance seen since the third quarter of 2023, following a stretch of deficits caused by elevated energy costs, according to reports.
The surplus was largely driven by robust activity in the chemicals and related products sector, which contributed $54.1 billion (€49.3 billion). Machinery and vehicles also supported the trade balance, adding $46.4 billion (€42.3 billion).
Other sectors made smaller but notable contributions: food, beverages, and tobacco added $11.8 billion (€10.8 billion), while other goods accounted for $7.7 billion (€7.1 billion).
On the other hand, the energy sector posted a substantial deficit of $68.8 billion (€62.7 billion) during the same period. Additional deficits were recorded in other manufactured goods at $12.1 billion (€11 billion) and raw materials at $8.1 billion (€7.5 billion).
Data indicates that both imports and exports have declined for three quarters in a row, with imports decreasing by 1.4% and exports slipping by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.
