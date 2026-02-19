403
Today In Kuwait History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) --
1904 -- The British Government decided to establish a post office in the State of Kuwait to be affiliated with the Political Representative's office. Kuwait ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah approved, on February 28, the establishment of the office.
1967 -- Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the Chemical Fertilizer Plant, run by Kuwait Chemical Fertilizer Company.
1986 -- Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, built in 1949, reopened with a production capacity of 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to honor local market's needs.
1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law to set up a judging panel tasked with examining disputes over contracts.
2002 -- Kuwait national Handball Team won the Asian championship after beating Qatar 29-25 in the final match held in the Iranian city of Isfahan.
2008 -- Cooperative Societies Union's KD-14.5-million hospital opened in Al-Sabah medical area to be Kuwait's only specialized heart diseases hospital.
2013 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill providing insurance against unemployment.
2014 -- Kuwait Airways announced a contract with Airbus to buy 25 A350 and A320neo planes, while leasing 12 A330 and A320 aircraft. The contract was part of an upgrade of Kuwait Airways fleet.
2016 -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) sign a loan agreement worth KD 4.5 million with the government of Switzerland to contribute to the funding of a national hospital
2020 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law connected to monetary policy and the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). It further regulates the banking sector allowing for the formation of a higher committee for sharia control.
2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital opened its research and innovation center to create a link between academic and clinical sciences. The center is the first of its kind in the country and the Gulf region. (end)
