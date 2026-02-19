403
World No. 2 Doubles Champion Katerina Siniakova Inspires During Children of Determination Day
(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Dubai, UAE – Wednesday 18th February, 2026: With the help of World No2 women’s doubles player Katerina Siniakova, more than 80 children of determination from across the UAE were treated to a morning of action-packed play and energy on the sidelines of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Wednesday.
Part of the wider J.P. Morgan Kids’ Day programme, the inclusive activity draws students each year by combining a meet-and-greet with world-class players and a fun training clinic with professional coaches.
This year, students from nine different schools and organisations took part in a series of sessions focused on improving motor skills and showcasing the power of inclusivity in sports. The involved schools were: Heroes of Hope; Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities; Al Manzil Special Needs School; Dubai Center for Special Needs, Dubai Autism Centre; Rashid Centre for Determined Ones; Jumeirah College, Sense Center; and My Maximus Professional & Management Training Academy and People of Determination Training.
Siniakova, who along with her Australian counterpart Storm Hunter, defeated Demi Schuurs and Ellen Perez in the round of 16 on Tuesday, said after the session that the kids had left her feeling energised.
“Today has been such an inspiring day for me – it is truly amazing to see these kids confidently show up and bring their A-game to the court,” she said. “I really hope they felt as inspired by me as I was by them. It is important that we create opportunities to make the sports fun and inclusive and being a part of today’s children of determination session was every bit entertaining and rewarding.”
The WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships runs from 15–21 February at Dubai
Duty Free Tennis Stadium and features 16 of the world’s top 20 and 35 of the world’s top 40.
It is followed by the ATP 500 men’s event from 23–28 February.
