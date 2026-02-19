403
“Nova” Launches the First Phase of Planting 200,000 Trees in Support of the "Saudi Green" Initiative
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, 18 February 2026:
Health Water Bottling Company, the owner of the leading bottled water brand “Nova”, has launched the first phase of its national tree planting campaign in support of the Saudi Green Initiative. This step follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) to plant 200,000 trees across various regions of the Kingdom.
The initiative focuses on four key objectives: identifying priority areas for reforestation, promoting the use of native plant species, engaging the company’s employees in afforestation activities, and supporting the rehabilitation of Se’ed National Park near the company’s bottling plant in the Rimah governorate.
The project’s first phase began at Nova’s bottling plant in the Se’ed region, located 110 km east of Riyadh, with the participation of employees and several partners. The company carefully selected a diverse range of tree species that require minimal water and are well adapted to the local climate and soil conditions, enhancing the sustainability and resilience of the surrounding environment.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Suleyman Serdar Seyhanli, CEO of Health Water Bottling Company, said: “This initiative forms part of our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and protect local ecosystems through programs focused on expanding afforestation, rehabilitating degraded land, safeguarding wilderness areas from desertification, and restoring them to their natural ecological cycles, thereby contributing to improved rainfall patterns. This step represents a direct investment in environmental preservation and reinforces the national objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative. We remain committed to enhancing environmental protection and elevating quality of life while actively supporting national sustainability targets in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Mr. Seyhanli added: “We utilize treated wastewater from our operations at Nova’s bottling plant to irrigate the trees surrounding our facilities, reflecting our commitment to adopting best practices in water sustainability. Smart and efficient water use is fundamental to expanding green cover and is a key part of our environmental responsibility to develop innovative solutions that support ecosystem protection. Through these efforts, we aim to create a lasting environmental and social impact, enrich natural habitats for wildlife, and contribute to achieving greater ecological balance.”
