That 1 Painter Upstate South Carolina Supports Greenville Community Through Paint It Forward Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- That 1 Painter Upstate South Carolina recently completed a special Paint It Forward project, reinforcing the company's commitment to community impact and neighborhood preservation across the Greenville area.

The organization supported this year was Rebuild Upstate, a nonprofit in Upstate South Carolina dedicated to repairing the homes of low-income neighbors and preserving affordable housing throughout local communities. The nonprofit's mission centers on making homes safer, healthier, and more livable-protecting both the structure itself and the homeowner inside it.

By focusing on home preservation, Rebuild Upstate helps break a costly cycle in affordable housing. For every two new affordable housing units built, two are lost due to deterioration, abandonment, or conversion to higher-cost housing. Preserving existing homes allows residents to remain in place, reducing displacement and easing the pressure to build new housing to meet demand.

In 2025 alone, Rebuild Upstate completed more than 800 home preservation projects, enabling hundreds of homeowners to safely remain in their homes. This year's Paint It Forward project focused on repainting Rebuild Upstate's administrative offices, providing the nonprofit's staff with a refreshed, welcoming workspace and a professional environment for hosting meetings and serving the community.

“At That 1 Painter Upstate South Carolina, one of our core values is generosity. For this year's Paint it Forward Project, we were so excited to be able to give back to an organization that gives so much to our local communities,” said owner Geoff Petis.“We are so excited to donate another project to a deserving homeowner or nonprofit in 2026.”

The Paint It Forward initiative is part of That 1 Painter's broader effort to use professional painting services as a tool for positive local impact-supporting nonprofits, strengthening community spaces, and helping organizations continue their important work.

That 1 Painter Upstate South Carolina is a professional painting contractor in Upstate South Carolina. They offer a variety of painting and home improvement services tailored to the unique needs of homes and businesses in Upstate South Carolina.

As the Paint It Forward initiative continues to grow, nominations are now open for 2026 projects, inviting communities nationwide to help identify local spaces and neighbors in need.