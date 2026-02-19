T20 WC: 'Mahi Bhai Told Me It's Not Necessary To Hit Sixes Every Time,' Says Dube After Match-Winning Knock Against Netherlands

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (IANS) India all-rounder Shivam Dube credited former skipper MS Dhoni for bringing clarity to his batting approach after he played a match-winning 67-run knock against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Dube admitted that he initially struggled against pace bowling during the early phase of his career, but Dhoni's advice about strike rotation and smart intent has significantly improved his game in pressure situations.

“When I first came into the IPL, I struggled against fast bowlers and wasn't striking the ball cleanly. I realised that if I want to dominate at this level and I have the power, I needed to work on that aspect. I put in significant effort during the off-season. Mahi bhai told me that it's not necessary to hit sixes every time. Boundaries and strike rotation are equally important.

"That clarity has helped me. If I get a good ball, I look for a boundary or rotate strike. In the death overs, I will naturally go harder, but early in the innings, my focus is on smart intent,” Dube told Jio Hotstar.

Speaking about handling high-pressure moments, Dube emphasised the importance of batting deep and playing according to the team's requirements.

“I don't feel pressure; I focus on the situation. If wickets fall, my responsibility is to bat deep. If I stay till the end, I know I can add 10–15 crucial runs in the final over. I avoid taking unnecessary risks in the middle overs. If the situation demands stability, I rotate strike. If the platform is set, I'm ready to attack from the first ball,” he said.

Dube came to bat at a tough time during India's innings when the team was reeling at 69-3 after nine overs. He then rescued the side with a 66-run knock, which came off just 31 balls.

He was also clinical with the ball, as the medium pacer took two wickets by conceding 35 runs in three overs. Courtesy of his all-around performance, he was awarded the player of the match.