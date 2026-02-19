403
‘Ramadan Nights’ offers diverse creative activities across Dubai Culture venues
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 19 February 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the details of ‘ts ‘Ramadan ’ights’ programme, in celebration of Emirati culture and the authentic values, customs, and traditions associated with the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative aims to strengthen community connection and belonging, while enabling Dubai residents and visitors to experience the unique atmosphere of the holy month.
This initiative reflects Dubai’Culture’s community responsibilities and its suppor‘ for the ‘Rama’an in Dubai’ campaign, held under the umbrella of the Season of Wulfa, an initiative designed to reinforce family bonds and celebrate Emirati social and cultural occasions. It contributes to preserving local cultural heritage and rei’forcing Dubai’s position as a global city that promotes tolerance, coexistence, and respect for diverse cultures.
The programme, scheduled acro’s Dubai Culture’s cultural and heritage assets, will feature a series of activities and performances inspired by local traditions. Al Safa Art &a’p; Design Library’s outdoor courtyard will host a range of workshops and interactive activities organised by Dubai Public Libraries under the School of Life initiative, which aims to develop cultural and life skills across the community. These include the Free Drawing Space, offering visitors the opportunity to create artworks inspired by the spirit of Ramadan, and the Ramadan Thoughts Wall, where participants can share literary reflections and personal messages inspired by the holy month.
Families and children will also be able to participate in the Ramadan Lantern Decorating and Colouring Wall, creating lantern-inspired artworks, as well as a Treasure Hunt adventure featuring puzzles and hidden Ramadan symbols throughout the library. Visitors can also enjoy a board games corner and a traditional Ramadan majlis, creating a warm, welcoming space for families and friends to gather.
Throughout the evenings, visitors to Al Safa Art & Design Library will have the opportunity to discover the art of henna design, explore the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, learn traditional methods of preparing matcha, and experience perfume-making and scent-blending workshops in a vibrant and engaging setting. The programme will also include a diverse cultural and entertainment lineup featuring live musical performances, a traditional storyteller (hakawati), and choral performances inspired by the spirit of Ramadan. In addition, “Ramadan Nigh”s” will host a Creative Market to support artists, entrepreneurs, and local talent by providing a platform to showcase their artworks and handmade products inspired by the holy month.
Al Shindagha Museum, the’UAE’s largest heritage museum, will offer visitors the opportunity to experience a range of cultural activations inspired by the traditional Arish, and to enjoy a Ramadan iftar majlis featuring live cooking demonstrations led by a selection of Emirati chefs. The programme will also include storytelling sessions highlighting the values of generosity and hospitality that define Emirati cuisine.
In addition, the museum will present live demonstrations of palm-inspired traditional crafts, alongside interactive experiences showcasing heritage crafts and products, underscoring the significance of the palm tree and its role in daily life and traditional architecture. Visitors can also look forward to a series of poetry evenings and dialogue sessions exploring the social fabric of old Dubai, offering narratives that reflect the spirit of the place and strengthen bonds within the community.
Meanwhile, Etihad Museum will host a screening of Mountain Boy, followed by a discussion with director Zainab Shaheen, producer Nancy Paton, writer Michelle Ziolkowski, actor Naser Almessabi, and guest Saleh Almessabi.
Meanwhile, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will present a rich programme of workshops and interactive activities inspired by the values of Ramadan. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Islamic arts, learn henna design, discover basic music techniques, engage with creative talents at the artists’ market, enjoy games, and sample traditional foods, all within a warm and welcoming environment reflecting the values of Al Woulla and its three pillars: reflection, connection, and blessings.
