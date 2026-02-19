Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Impatient As Wedding Details Leak Read On

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's team has responded and expressed their displeasure after information about their wedding and personal phone numbers were leaked on social media, causing trouble

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are going to get married soon. Their wedding will take place on the 26th of this month at the Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan. The arrangements for the same have already started. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are also distributing invitation cards to the guests. Recently, Vijay met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and gave him the wedding card. However, Vijay's invitation card was leaked.

The leaked invitation card says that they are getting married as a private event on the 26th of this month and that there is a reception on March 4, and that they should attend it. This reception is being held in Hyderabad itself. Film and political celebrities are being invited to this. In this sequence, along with the leak of this invitation card, some miscreants have also leaked the details of the wedding and reception. They are also revealing information and phone numbers related to the event and making it viral. This has become a big headache for them.

In this context, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's team has expressed their displeasure over this. Their team has expressed their concern over the attempt to violate their privacy by posting Vijay and Rashmika's phone numbers, invitees' phone numbers, and personal information printed on the wedding card on social media. They are requesting that a wedding is a personal event and that it should be kept as personal as possible, that it is not right to do this, that personal privacy should be respected, and that restraint be exercised in such posts. They are asking not to post details related to the wedding on social media.

Meanwhile, they have also set some conditions regarding the wedding. Only close relatives and friends will attend the wedding in Udaipur. The marriage is being held with limited guests. On this occasion, Vijay and Rashmika have set conditions regarding phones. They have been told not to use phones during the wedding, not to take photos or videos. It is reported that they have been told not to leak information related to the wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna acted together in the films `Geetha Govindam` and `Dear Comrade`. The acquaintance that developed between them in this sequence turned into love. The couple, who have been dating for years, are now finally ready for marriage. Vijay is currently acting in the films `Rowdy Janardhan` and `Ranabali`. Rashmika Mandanna is also doing `Maisa` and `Ranabali` as well as two films in Hindi.