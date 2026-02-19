Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TGS - Ex Dividend Of NOK 1.47 Per Share Today


2026-02-19 01:01:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (19 February 2026) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.47 (USD 0.155) as from today, 19 February 2026.


