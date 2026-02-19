Schools In Mykolaiv Switch To Remote Learning Due To Bad Weather
“On February 19, schools will switch to remote learning. This is due to the deterioration of weather conditions in Mykolaiv,” Sienkevych wrote.
According to him, kindergartens are operating as usual.
On February 18, freezing rain is falling in Mykolaiv, turning the roads into a skating rink.Read also: Russian drones attack Mykolaiv, damage reported
As reported, this week in Ukraine will see alternating days of precipitation and strong winds, as well as calmer days without precipitation and even some sunny spells. The coldest weather will be in northern Ukraine.
