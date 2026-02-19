Neeraj Sharma

Scientia Associate Professor of Chemistry and ARC Future Fellow, UNSW Sydney

I completed my Ph.D. at the University of Sydney then moved to the Bragg Institute at Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for a post-doc. I started at the School of Chemistry, UNSW on an Australian Institute of Nuclear Science and Engineering (AINSE) Research Fellowship followed by an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Early Career Research Award (DECRA). I am currently a Scientia Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow. I have been the Royal Australian Chemical Institute (RACI) Nyholm Youth Lecturer (2013/2014) and won the NSW Premiers Prize for Science and Engineering (Early Career Researcher in Physical Sciences, 2019), Australian Synchrotron Research Award (2018), RACI Rennie Memorial Medal for Chemical Science (2018), UNSW Postgraduate Supervisor Award (2017) and a NSW Young Tall Poppy Award (2014).

My research interests are based on solid state chemistry, designing new materials and investigating their structure-property relationships - currently with a particular focus on battery materials and whole devices. My projects are typically highly collaborative working with colleagues from all over the world with a range of skillsets.

Professor, UNSW Sydney

2010 University of Sydney, PhD / Chemistry

