Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Above Normal Temperatures As Capital City Welcomes Dignitaries For AI Summit

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures over Delhi on Thursday as the capital city gears up to welcome foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, for another day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam today. The ceremony will begin after a 'family photo' of all top leaders.

Delhi weather today

According to the weather agency, the sky in Delhi will remain mainly clear on Thursday, with above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 26°C to 28 °C and 12°C to 14°C, respectively. This is at least 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal.

However, the capital city, which was witnessing over 30°C temperatures over the past few days, is witnessing a temporary drop in mercury today, thanks to the brief rain in the city on Wednesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the maximum temperature over Delhi crossed 30-degree mark on Monday, marking the earliest February to cross this threshold in five years.