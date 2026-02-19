Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Above Normal Temperatures As Capital City Welcomes Dignitaries For AI Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam today. The ceremony will begin after a 'family photo' of all top leaders.Delhi weather today
According to the weather agency, the sky in Delhi will remain mainly clear on Thursday, with above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures.
On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 26°C to 28 °C and 12°C to 14°C, respectively. This is at least 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal.
However, the capital city, which was witnessing over 30°C temperatures over the past few days, is witnessing a temporary drop in mercury today, thanks to the brief rain in the city on Wednesday.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the maximum temperature over Delhi crossed 30-degree mark on Monday, marking the earliest February to cross this threshold in five years.
