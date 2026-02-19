'Tanvi The Great' Bags Best Film Shubhangi Dutt Wins Best Actress

'Tanvi The Great' Shines at Iconic Gold Awards

Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' has secured huge wins at the Iconic Gold Awards, including Best Film and Best Actress Jury Awards on Wednesday. Anupam Kher and actress Shubhangi Dutt attended the Iconic Gold Awards together to lift their respective trophies.

Debutant Shubhangi Dutt bagged the Best Actress Jury Award for her role in the film 'Tanvi The Great'. The critics have appreciated the autistic performance of the actress in the movie. The star-studded night reached it's climax with Tanvi The Great winning the Best Film Jury Award with director Anupam Kher accepting the honour. The award show was also attended by numerous celebrities, including Avneet Kaur, Boman Irani, Hina Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akanksha Ranjan, Karan Tacker, Huma Qureshi and others.

About 'Tanvi The Great'

'Tanvi The Great' explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles. It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.' The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, went on to become a fan favorite for its simple storytelling and strong performances. (ANI)

