Rajpal Yadav Demands Smoking Area In Jail After Release From Tihar In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav spoke after his release in a cheque bounce case, thanking the industry and audience, seeking smoking rooms in jails, after Delhi High Court stayed his sentence.

After his release from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav said he received immense love from people. He stated, "My lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially answer all legal questions."

Rajpal told a news agency that jails need designated smoking areas like airports. He clarified he's not promoting tobacco use and has tried to quit smoking many times.

Rajpal said it's hard to tell who's a habitual offender. He believes jails should be reform centers, but for those unwilling to change, the law must prevail.

The cheque bounce case involves dues of about ₹9 crore. The Delhi High Court suspended his sentence until March 18, noting he deposited ₹1.5 crore to the complainant.

After he surrendered, Sonu Sood and others offered his family financial aid. Rajpal said he needs time, not sympathy, and wants to increase his earnings in India.