Sarpanch Harbhendra Singh Shot Dead By Two Men At Tarn Taran Wedding

The current sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village in Punjab was shot dead during a wedding function in Tarn Taran's Sarhali police station area on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba said the deceased, identified as Harbhendra Singh, was attending the ceremony when two unidentified men opened fire.

Police Probe Personal Enmity, Weapon Use

"Today, while the deceased Harbhendra Singh was attending the wedding, being held in the Sarhali police station jurisdiction, two unknown men attacked him and opened fire, leaving him seriously injured and dying on the way to the hospital," he said.

SSP Lamba added that Singh's companion, who tried to chase the attackers, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg and is under treatment. "His companion, who tried to chase the attackers, was shot in the leg in the crossfire and is undergoing treatment. No threats, extortion, or targeting by any gangster have been identified in this case. The angle of personal enmity is also being looked into," he said.

Police have identified the use of a 9mm weapon and are probing the reports of an AK-47. "A weapon with a 9mm primer size has been identified. Some people have reported the use of AK-47, and we are investigating it. The deceased was the current Sarpanch of Thatian," Lamba said.

Further investigation is underway.

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 15 grams of heroin during a routine patrolling operation in Sector 31.

According to officials, the breakthrough occurred while police were on patrol near a petrol pump en route to Tribune Chowk. The two individuals allegedly tried to turn back abruptly upon noticing the police presence. Suspecting foul play, the police apprehended both individuals.

A search of the accused led to the recovery of 10 grams of heroin from one individual and 5 grams from the other. Neither could produce any valid license or permit for possessing the contraband.

An FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, dated February 17, was registered at the local police station. Both accused will be produced before the competent court to seek police remand for further investigation, including identifying the source of the drugs and any potential supply network.

Police confirmed that both individuals have previous cases registered against them. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)