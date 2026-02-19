Rubina Dilaik Breaks Into Pahadi Nati During 'Wedding Shenanigans'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik delighted fans with her infectious energy as she broke into a traditional pahadi nati during some light-hearted“wedding shenanigans.”

The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the celebration, where she was seen embracing her Himachali roots and adding a cultural touch to the festivities.

The actress shared a string of pictures and videos from the celebrations. In one of the clips, Rubina is seen performing the traditional festive folk dance, pahadi nati, native to Himachal Pradesh, along with her family members at the wedding. She looked every inch a doll in an emerald green velvet ethnic ensemble.

For the caption, she wrote:“Weddings Shenanigans.”

On the professional front, Rubina was recently seen in the couple's reality show "Pati Patni aur Panga", which featured different themes and games that put the couple's bond to the test.

It features moments of light-hearted arguments, romantic exchanges, and laughter filled interactions, offering audiences view of the real life relationships of the celebrity couples.

She was also seen in the second season of“Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where she teamed up with singer Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the two were previously seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14".

The second season of "Laughter Chefs" saw new faces like Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Rahul Vaidya. "Laughter Chefs Season 2" premiered on January 25 this year.

The last season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with“Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as“Saas Bina Sasural”,“Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”,“Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”,“Jeannie Aur Juju” and“Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with“Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.