The Frozen Chicken Market Is Projected To Achieve A Value Of US $45.33 Billion By 2030.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The frozen chicken market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer habits and advancements in food technology. As lifestyles become busier and demand for convenient protein options rises, this sector is set to expand further. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the frozen chicken industry.

Frozen Chicken Market Size and Growth Projections

The frozen chicken market has shown rapid expansion, with its size projected to increase from $27.17 billion in 2025 to $30.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This upward trend during the historical period has been supported by the growth of organized retail food distribution channels, rising urbanization, busier lifestyles, higher consumption of quick service restaurants, greater preference for products with longer shelf life, and advancements in freezing and preservation technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this momentum, reaching $45.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors fueling this growth include the growing demand for convenient, protein-rich foods, increasing use of online grocery shopping platforms, emphasis on sustainable poultry farming, expansion of frozen food consumption in emerging economies, and investments in cold chain infrastructure. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period are the rising popularity of ready-to-cook frozen poultry products, development of cold storage and logistics capabilities, enhanced focus on food safety and traceability, growing adoption of portion-controlled frozen chicken cuts, and innovation in marinated and value-added chicken products.

Understanding Frozen Chicken and Its Uses

Frozen chicken refers to poultry meat that is quickly frozen at sub-zero temperatures right after processing. This method helps slow down bacterial growth and extends the product's shelf life while preserving its nutritional content and texture. Due to its convenience, wide availability, and ease of storage, frozen chicken is a popular choice for various culinary uses, including home cooking, food service, and ready-to-eat meal production.

Increasing Demand for Convenient Frozen Chicken Products

One of the main forces propelling the frozen chicken market is the rising consumer preference for convenient and ready-to-cook food options. These products are either pre-prepared or partially cooked to shorten meal preparation time, offering ease of use, consistent quality, and longer shelf life. This shift is largely driven by fast-paced modern lifestyles, where many consumers have limited time for cooking and seek quick, hassle-free meal solutions. Frozen chicken fits well into this trend by providing a versatile, easily accessible source of protein that balances convenience with nutrition.

Supporting this trend, data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in April 2024 showed that total foodservice sales accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022, with prepared food sales growing by 12.2% per store per month. Such statistics highlight the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food products, which in turn supports the frozen chicken market's growth.

Frozen Chicken Market Regional Overview

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the frozen chicken market and is expected to continue leading as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics worldwide.

