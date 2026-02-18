Alcaraz Sets QF With Khachanov In Doha
Alcaraz reeled off five consecutive games from 2-5 in the second set, raising his level in typically classy fashion to round out a 96-minute second-round triumph.
"There were some moments when I thought about a third set, I'm not going to lie, but obviously it was just a small place in my mind that was thinking that. The rest was working to find solutions, to find the right way again.
“I'm just really pleased and really happy I was able to find good rhythm again, and good tennis. It's just about fighting. I know tennis. It's just about one point, and sometimes it is really difficult to close out the set or the match. I just had to stay there, and I'm happy I turned it around and got the win in straight sets," Alcaraz said after the win.
Alcaraz is on a nine-match winning streak after backing up his Australian Open title run by reaching the quarter-finals in Doha. He will on Thursday take on Karen Khachanov for a last-four spot.
The seventh-seeded Khachanov, who downed Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 earlier on Wednesday, was the 2024 champion in the Qatari capital.
Alcaraz is now on a 27-match winning streak on outdoor hard courts, dating back to his title run at the Cincinnati Open last August. The 22-year-old is chasing his maiden trophy in Doha, where he fell at the quarter-final stage to Jiri Lehecka on event debut a year ago, ATP reports.
The other quarter-final in Alcaraz's half of the draw will feature fifth seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Rublev brushed aside Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 6-4, while former World No. 3 Tsitsipas advanced to his first tour-level quarter-final for 10 months by downing fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4.
