Glycerin Market Projected At USD 6.46 Billion By 2033, Fueled By Expanding Pharmaceutical And Personal Care Demand SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glycerin Market size is valued at USD 4.00 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 6.46 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2026 to 2033.

The demand for glycerin is highlighted by the market study for medicines, personal care products, food, and industrial uses. The use of vegetable and by-product glycerin is increasing due to consumer demand for sustainable and natural products.









The U.S. glycerin market size is valued at USD 0.77 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 1.29 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

The expanding food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors are driving the expansion of the glycerin market. A favorable market for bio-based glycerin and USP advances production technologies. Additionally, the nation's established supply chains guarantee firm's consistent access.

Rising Demand for Natural and Bio-Based Glycerin Across Multiple Industries to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing need for bio-based and natural glycerin in food, cosmetics, personal care, and medicinal applications. Consumer desire for sustainable, plant-based, and eco-friendly products is driving the rise in the usage of vegetable and by-product glycerin. Better grade glycerin is now available for a variety of uses because to technological advancements in the extraction and purification procedures. Additionally, the expansion of applications such industrial products, food additives, and skin care is driving market expansion globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

Vegetable glycerin the market with a 55.24% share in 2025 as it has strong penetration in food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries pushing its popularity. While synthetic glycerin grows at the fastest pace with increasing industrial applications.

By Application

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care dominated with 45.39% in 2025 owing to wide application in skincare, cosmetics and medicinal preparation. Industrial applications are rapidly expanding in biofuels, resins and lubricants.

By Purity

USP Grade led with 51.28% market share in 2025 attributable to the fire demand from pharmaceutical, personal care and food industries. While Industrial grade glycerin will witness the highest growth on account of rising application scope in chemical, biofuel, industrial manufacturing.

By Form

Liquid held 60.75% market share in 2025 due to various applications in food, personal care and pharmaceuticals industries. Powder form of glycerin is the fastest growing over consumption as it provides ease handling and formulation stability.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the glycerin market and accounted for 39.25% of revenue share, this leadership is due to rising pharmaceutical, personal care, and food industries. Increasing need for natural ingredients and vegetable glycerin is expected to drive market growth.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the glycerin market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.94% due to Advanced chemical processing and large-scale use of glycerin in America has made the country the regional leader.

Key Players:



P&G Chemicals

KLK OLEO

Emery Oleochemicals

Cargill Incorporated

Godrej Industries

IOI Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Aemetis Inc.

Repsol S.A.

Avril Group

Vance Group Ltd.

Musim Mas Holdings

Croda International Plc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Lanxess Evonik Industries

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, KLK OLEO launched a new line of pharmaceutical- and food-grade Glycerin under its“Olebased PureGlyc” brand, derived from sustainable vegetable oils. This innovation meets consumer and regulatory demand for traceable, non-GMO, RSPO-certified inputs, reinforcing KLK's commitment to ethical sourcing and high-purity standards.

In February 2025, Emery Oleochemicals expanded technical-grade Glycerin production at its Cincinnati, Ohio facility to meet rising industrial demand. The expansion enhances North American supply reliability and strengthens market position in resins, antifreeze, and lubricant applications, where Glycerin acts as a humectant and solvent.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION STATISTICS – tracks global and regional glycerin production volumes. Monitors consumption trends by source and application. Evaluates per capita consumption in key markets.

IMPORT–EXPORT DATA – analyzes major exporting and importing countries by trade value and volume. Tracks year-on-year changes in import/export activity. Assesses trade balance for key regions.

SUPPLY CHAIN & VALUE CHAIN METRICS – monitors raw material sourcing and supplier distribution. Evaluates cost structure including feedstock, processing, and logistics. Analyzes distribution channels and downstream demand.

SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL METRICS – tracks share of biobased glycerin production. Monitors recycling and waste management practices. Evaluates carbon footprint per ton of glycerin produced.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies uptake of advanced production and purification technologies. Highlights opportunities for innovation in underpenetrated regions and applications. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – assesses market strength of key glycerin producers. Reviews product portfolio, market reach, and growth strategies. Highlights recent strategic developments and innovations.

