Tahya Misr, House Of Zakat Deliver 780 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Gaza Ahead Of Ramadan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A humanitarian convoy carrying 780 tonnes of food and essential living supplies entered the Gaza Strip to support displaced families ahead of the month of Ramadan, the Tahya Misr Fund and the House of Zakat and Charities announced.

The aid shipment, comprised of 52 trucks, was dispatched following directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to intensify relief support for Palestinians. The mission aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people under current conditions and provide for basic requirements during the upcoming holy month.

Tamer Abdel Fattah, Executive Director of the Tahya Misr Fund, said the timing of the delivery reflects ongoing coordination to ensure support reaches recipients by the start of Ramadan. He stated that the convoys are an fulfilment of Egypt's historical commitment to the Palestinian cause, describing it as a“humanitarian duty that embodies our firm position in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Abdel Fattah added that the Tahya Misr Fund is working“around the clock” with relevant authorities to facilitate truck movements. He confirmed the fund would continue to operate relief convoys under the slogan“We Share for Humanity” to ensure sustained support for displaced families throughout the month.

Sheikh Abdel Alim Qashta, official spokesperson for the House of Zakat and Charities, described the entry of the convoy as a“message of true solidarity from the Egyptian people.”

“We in the House of Zakat and Charities consider aiding the distressed and relieving the afflicted to be a Sharia and humanitarian duty,” Qashta said. He pledged continued assistance to reduce the impact of the crisis until the“sun of freedom rises for our people in Palestine.”

The two organisations stated that the joint effort represents a model of integrated humanitarian work between Egyptian state institutions. They committed to further enhancing relief efforts and providing support until the crisis is resolved and the Palestinian people achieve security and stability.