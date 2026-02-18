HH The Amir Receives Well-Wishers As Ramadan Begins
HH the Amir exchanged greetings and felicitations with the well-wishers on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for Qatar and its
The reception was attended by His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and high-ranking officials.Lusail Palace Holy Month Ramadan Shura Council
