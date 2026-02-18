HH The Amir Receives Well-Wishers As Ramadan Begins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received at Lusail Palace last evening a group of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. HH the Amir received His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, and Members of the Shura Council, alongside blade-->

HH the Amir exchanged greetings and felicitations with the well-wishers on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for Qatar and its blade-->

The reception was attended by His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and high-ranking officials.

Lusail Palace Holy Month Ramadan Shura Council