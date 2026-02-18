Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir Receives Well-Wishers As Ramadan Begins


2026-02-18 11:03:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received at Lusail Palace last evening a group of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. HH the Amir received His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, and Members of the Shura Council, alongside blade-->

HH the Amir exchanged greetings and felicitations with the well-wishers on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for Qatar and its blade-->

The reception was attended by His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and high-ranking officials.

Lusail Palace Holy Month Ramadan Shura Council

MENAFN18022026000067011011ID1110760620



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search