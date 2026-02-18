Sourabh Raaj Jain On Juggling Three Mediums: Feels Like I'm Back To School

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is back in different avatars on three different mediums, and he feels he's back to school, where one is learning different subjects within a similar domain.

The actor is all set for his OTT debut with Rajshri's Sangamarmar, along with his theatrical debut as well with Mere Krishn. Sourabh also is working with a radio station, currently lending his voice to interesting stories.

"I feel blessed to be performing across 3 mediums simultaneously - OTT, Theatre and Radio. Each is so very different as OTT has changed the consumption and creation in entertainment for viewers and makers, while theatre takes us all back to the basics of acting and that too in front of a live audience.”

Sourabh said that radio, on the other is a complete audio medium,“where one doesn't have any visuals to complement or display emotions.”

“Hence, radio is extremely satisfying, because as an actor voice modulation is an extremely powerful tool, and on radio expressing only through one's voice is an exciting challenge.”

“I feel like I'm back to school where one is learning different subjects within a similar domain and I'm loving it. Each medium has a different audience with different nuances and while working across each medium, I feel I'm getting trained on the field in becoming a better performer," he added.

Sourabh, who has been known for his iconic roles in shows like Remix, Uttaran, Mahabharat, Mahakali, will also be seen portraying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an upcoming film in making.

The actor also has dabbled with reality shows and was seen last year in Tu Dadhkan Mein Dil.

The actor married Riddhima Jain in 2010, after three years of dating. They have participated together in the show Nach Baliye 9. They have twin children, a girl Hrishika and a boy Hrishivh, born in August 2017.