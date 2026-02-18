4 WWE Stars Who Deserve Major Pushes Heading Into Wrestlemania 42 Spotlight

As WrestleMania 42 approaches, several WWE RAW stars stand out for potential pushes. From Penta's title chase to LA Knight's fan‐driven momentum, Finn Balor's redemption arc, and Je'Von Evans' rise.

Penta recently earned the number one contender spot for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship by defeating El Grande Americano. Despite multiple failed attempts against Dirty Dom, this challenge feels crucial. A victory would finally give Penta his first WWE title, establishing him as a credible force. WrestleMania could be the perfect stage for him to break through and silence critics.

The Megastar returned at the Royal Rumble after a two‐month absence, entering the Men's Rumble Match but falling short. Since then, he has qualified for the Elimination Chamber, where he will battle for a chance to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42. Fans have long demanded a world title run for Knight. WWE risks damaging his momentum if he fails again, making a push essential to maintain his popularity.

The Prince is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago. With Punk nearly unbeatable in his hometown, Balor's chances appear slim. However, WWE can use this setback to fuel Balor's next chapter. A babyface turn and a feud away from The Judgment Day could reinvigorate his career. WrestleMania 42 offers the chance to reposition Balor as a top contender once more.

The Young OG has quickly made waves since joining the main roster. He was the Iron Man of the 2026 Royal Rumble and secured his Elimination Chamber spot by defeating Gunther and Dominik Mysterio. Evans combines elite in‐ring ability with a natural babyface charisma, making him a rare talent. WWE should capitalise on his momentum by giving him a meaningful WrestleMania feud against a strong heel, solidifying his place on RAW.